Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 760 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.85.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.