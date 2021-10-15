Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 121.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 65,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN opened at $11.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

