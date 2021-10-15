Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $151,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.15.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.