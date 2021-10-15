Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $635,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $5,287,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $1,405,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,444 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $90.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.