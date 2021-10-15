Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $111.40 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $120.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

