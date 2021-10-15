Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

