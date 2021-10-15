Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Adyen has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.