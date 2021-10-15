AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 890.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

