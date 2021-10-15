Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 5,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,364,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

AMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.