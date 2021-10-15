Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $583.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Affimed by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

