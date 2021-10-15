Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,417 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $19,979.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,329.28.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

