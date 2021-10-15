Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 169.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

AGIO opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

