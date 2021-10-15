Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.29.

TSE:AC opened at C$22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.22. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

