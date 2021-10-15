Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the September 15th total of 1,615,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 645.0 days.

OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on AICAF shares. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

