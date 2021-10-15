Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFLYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.