Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $313.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.22.

NYSE:APD opened at $287.97 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.50 and a 200-day moving average of $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

