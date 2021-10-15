Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €113.36 ($133.36) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.57. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.