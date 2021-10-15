Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AKUS opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akouos by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Akouos by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

