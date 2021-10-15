Akroma (AKA) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 57.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Akroma has a total market cap of $23,517.19 and $187.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.58 or 0.06281766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.