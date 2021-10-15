Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 557.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 262.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

