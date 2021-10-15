Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.57 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $200.42 million and approximately $54.57 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00203602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00120418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00127577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

