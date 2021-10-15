Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 2.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 1,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 915,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

