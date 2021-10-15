Algert Global LLC Decreases Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $128,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SOI stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

