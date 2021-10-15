Algert Global LLC Has $468,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

