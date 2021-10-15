Algert Global LLC Has $611,000 Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of First Foundation worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Foundation by 21.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 30.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

FFWM stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

