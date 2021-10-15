Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

