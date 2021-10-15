Algert Global LLC Purchases 4,710 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

