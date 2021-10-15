Algert Global LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

