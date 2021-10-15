Algert Global LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

