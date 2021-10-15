Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 252,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

BHR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

