Algert Global LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $525.19 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $496.86 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $879.97.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

