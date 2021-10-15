Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 6%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price fell 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $589.00 and last traded at $590.00. 5,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 576,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $627.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

