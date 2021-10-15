Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $47.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 141,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,982. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

