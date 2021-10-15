AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.65

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 186482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

