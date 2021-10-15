Alpaca Finance Market Cap Hits $137.10 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $137.10 million and $26.94 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00112740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00071244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,393.44 or 0.99965215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.27 or 0.06323866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

