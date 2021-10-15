Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $295.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.86. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

