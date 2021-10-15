Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $161,000 in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 102.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.83. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

IMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

