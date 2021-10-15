Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

CMA opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.