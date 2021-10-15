Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.