Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

