Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 97.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 105,910 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $108.83 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $114.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.24.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

