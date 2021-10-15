AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,426 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 171,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,960 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.