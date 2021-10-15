AlphaValue Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Reduce

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TUIFY. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get TUI alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.