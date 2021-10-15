Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of MITAU stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

