Altium Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.