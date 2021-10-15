Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.