Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.17.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

