Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.20

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

