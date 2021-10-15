AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $438.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.