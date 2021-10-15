American Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $70.77. 2,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

